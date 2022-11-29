C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the second quarter worth $11,964,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,606,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C5 Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C5 Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:CXAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. 5,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. C5 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

