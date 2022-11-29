Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 5,858 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $48,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.84. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $331.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

