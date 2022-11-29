Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $42.37 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $271.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

