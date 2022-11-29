Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $46.87 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.15.

TMUS stock opened at $149.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.13.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

