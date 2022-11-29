Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $55.46 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,114 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 276,840 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,357 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 143.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,482 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 245.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,141,000 after acquiring an additional 245,246 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

