Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $82.54 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 906,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $82,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,102,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,054,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,177 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,155,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,536,000 after purchasing an additional 451,261 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,154,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,927,000 after acquiring an additional 294,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

