Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,750 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $30,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.