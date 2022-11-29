Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,156,127 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,127 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $35,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 339.4% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.