Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327,719 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.05% of Blackstone worth $32,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

