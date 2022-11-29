Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 4,300 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $89,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $263.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

