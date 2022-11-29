CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in November

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 31st total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 452,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on CAIXY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.25 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.71) to €3.70 ($3.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.25 ($3.35) to €3.50 ($3.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.20 ($4.33) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

CAIXY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. 205,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,091. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

