Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 219.5% in November

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DCNNF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 79,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,263. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.05. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.11.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

