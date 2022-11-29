Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of CNTMF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 104,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,611. Cansortium has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cansortium in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

