Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capgemini from €230.00 ($237.11) to €200.00 ($206.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capgemini from €235.00 ($242.27) to €217.00 ($223.71) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capgemini from €227.00 ($234.02) to €219.00 ($225.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Capgemini stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,805. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

