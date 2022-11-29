Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,753 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Capital One Financial worth $40,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Capital One Financial by 68.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 161.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

