Cardano Price Reaches $0.31 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001874 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.58 billion and approximately $205.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.29 or 0.07374103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00075947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00061395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,437,592,329 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

