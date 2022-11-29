Cardano Price Reaches $0.31 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $10.55 billion and $267.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,169.24 or 0.07211639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00076608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,193,805,106 coins and its circulating supply is 34,433,897,919 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

