CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) President Ozan Kaya Sells 129,969 Shares

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) President Ozan Kaya sold 129,969 shares of CarLotz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $23,394.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 970,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,605.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarLotz Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.17. 984,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,903. CarLotz, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarLotz

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CarLotz by 126.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,257,232 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarLotz by 92.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,926 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 94.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 287,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.