Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $286.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.
CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
NASDAQ CASY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $243.80.
Insider Activity
In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
