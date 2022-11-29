Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $286.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.75.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $243.80.

Insider Activity

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $6,025,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

