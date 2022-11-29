Casper Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $316.52 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.19 or 0.06902757 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00497145 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.03 or 0.30238737 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,322,289,219 coins and its circulating supply is 10,537,073,639 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

