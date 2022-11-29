Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
