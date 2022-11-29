Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPCAY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977. Cathay Pacific Airways has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

About Cathay Pacific Airways

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.