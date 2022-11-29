CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039. The company has a market cap of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

