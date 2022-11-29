CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $75.33 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $75.33 million and $6.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,390.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010540 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00037541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00040611 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00241254 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

