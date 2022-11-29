CEEK VR Market Cap Reaches $74.56 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $74.56 million and approximately $25.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,178.75 or 0.99992428 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010597 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00235958 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0930396 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,125,381.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.