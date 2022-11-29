Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the October 31st total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,015,000 after buying an additional 667,125 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,973,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 69,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 77,778 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 93,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 58.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. 437,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,800. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

