Celo Dollar (CUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $465,550.10

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006077 BTC on popular exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.52 million and approximately $465,550.10 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,662,616 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

