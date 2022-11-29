Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

