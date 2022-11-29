Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0427 on Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Chain has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $916.67 million and approximately $17.57 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.50 or 0.07411662 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.48 or 0.00496032 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,956.15 or 0.30171022 BTC.

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

