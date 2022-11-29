Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.43.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.48. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

