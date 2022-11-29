Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Down to $31.43

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.43, but opened at $30.74. Chemours shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 8,734 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Chemours Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

