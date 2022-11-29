Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 97324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

