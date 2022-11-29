Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$9.28 and last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 97324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.08. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.