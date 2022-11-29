Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $43.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.58.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -292.55 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
