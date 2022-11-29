Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $43.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -292.55 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.