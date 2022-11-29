China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 137.6% in November

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the October 31st total of 165,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of CLEU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.