China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

CIHKY opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.85%.

(Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.