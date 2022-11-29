Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CJEWY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

