Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of CJEWY opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39.
About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (CJEWY)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.