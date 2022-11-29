Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

