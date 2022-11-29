Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 229.1% in November

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,300 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the October 31st total of 187,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CVII traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,208. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

