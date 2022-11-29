Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $454.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $415.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

