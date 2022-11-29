Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.20.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.32. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,033. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

