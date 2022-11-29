Citigroup Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $3.52

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $6.06 to $3.52 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.29.

Lufax Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LU opened at $1.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 56.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $3,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

