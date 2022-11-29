Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) versus MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Head to Head Analysis

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citrix Systems and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 1 0 0 1.20 MongoDB 0 3 17 0 2.85

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.23%. MongoDB has a consensus price target of $334.63, suggesting a potential upside of 133.19%. Given MongoDB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 4.10 $307.50 million $2.59 40.12 MongoDB $873.78 million 11.28 -$306.87 million ($5.36) -26.77

This table compares Citrix Systems and MongoDB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 68.95% 6.13% MongoDB -33.43% -52.05% -14.35%

Risk and Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As of September 30, 2022, Citrix Systems, Inc. was taken private.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

