CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHUY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 621,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. CK Hutchison has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.0856 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.