Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells $4,818,000.00 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $116.63. 6,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,789. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Clean Harbors by 93.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,813 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clean Harbors Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.