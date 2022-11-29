Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,872,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 561,112 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 22.06% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $112,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 124.1% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

