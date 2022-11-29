Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

CLVS stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.41. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,348,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 2,233,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 49.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,400,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,313 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 476,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 56.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 828,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

