CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Shaun M. Johnson Sells 420 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.09. 56,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

