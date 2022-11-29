CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.27. 122,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,393. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69.
CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
