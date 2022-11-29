CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNBX opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

