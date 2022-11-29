Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 46,590 shares.The stock last traded at $48.96 and had previously closed at $49.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $636.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Insider Activity

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,644.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 11,407 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $556,319.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,380.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $1,009,901. 19.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $17,172,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,718,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $4,496,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 96.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,376 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

