Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Down 43.3% in November

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.28. 2,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $656.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,139,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

